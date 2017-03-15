Heimo Zobernig: chess painting

Since the 1980s, Vienna-based artist Heimo Zobernig (b 1958, Mauthen, Austria) has been working in sculpture, painting, installation, performance, and video. He has built a rigorous practice that continually pushes back against the tropes of Modernism and seeks to reorient the role of the artist, the institution, the audience, and the artwork itself. Zobernig uses the museum and its architecture as a stage; he allows a viewer to confront the constructed, at times theatrical, experience of visiting an art exhibition. He playfully acknowledges and amplifies methods of display and design—balancing form and function—in questioning the hierarchies and mechanisms at work in the presentation and understanding of an artwork. In doing so, he blurs the line between what constitutes a painting, a sculpture, the architecture, and the interior furniture of a gallery, such as pedestals, benches, and other furnishings.

Also included in the exhibition will be a recent hybrid catalogue-artist book, Books & Posters, a comprehensive overview of all the artist’s books, printed-matter editions, monographs, catalogues and posters designed and published by Zobernig since 1980.



The List Center show is Zobernig’s first solo institutional exhibition in the US since 1996. It follows his recent representation of Austria at the 56th Venice Biennale (2015). Zobernig’s most recent solo exhibitions include Malmö Konsthall, Sweden, (2016); Kunsthaus Bregenz, Austria (2015); kestnergesellschaft in Hannover, Germany (2014); Mudam Luxembourg (2014); Kunsthaus Graz, Austria (2013); Palacio de Velázquez/Museo Reina Sofía in Madrid (2012); and Kunsthalle Zürich (2011). He has been included in two earlier Venice Biennales (in 1988 and 2001), Documenta IX and X (in 1992 and 1997), and Skulptur Projekte Münster (1997).



Curated by Diana Baldon, independent curator; and Yuri Stone, Assistant Curator, MIT List Visual Arts Center.

chess painting is an extension of a project initiated at the Malmö Konsthall, Sweden, in 2016.

